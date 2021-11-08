Deer hunting ‘widows’ shopping event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s deer hunting season began on Friday and on Sunday while families are out celebrating the unofficial holiday, others are getting a head start on their holiday shopping.

It’s an annual tradition for vendors and customers at Sixteen03 main events.

“My husband, family, everybody is out hunting right now. So I get to work,” said Sixteen03 Main Events general manager Brittany Beechit.

Brittany is one of the organizers who created a ‘widows’ shopping event because so many are hunting during the deer opener weekend.

For small business owners like Mollie Schulz, she said she sometimes joins the hunt but is focusing full time on her custom creations this year.

“So many people love shopping small and shopping local and I love hearing that,” said business owner Mollie Schulz.

Some consider the boost in sales the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.

“We’re getting into the spirit of the shopping and the holidays and it’s just time to start thinking of others too because we’ve had a lot of people presents,” said business owner Melissa Herz.

She said shopping is fun, with or without the hunting season, because it brings people closer together.

Deer gun season runs through Sunday, November 21st.

