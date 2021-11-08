Advertisement

Chiefs spoil Love’s debut as Packers fall 13 to 7

For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, M.O. (KFYR) - Jordan Love could only muster one touchdown pass on Sunday as the Packers fell to the Chiefs 13 to 7.

Love was making his debut as Aaron Rodgers missed the contest due to a positive COVID test.

Sunday’s loss also snapped a seven-game win streak for the Packers.

Green Bay (7-2) returns home on November 14th to play the Seattle Seahawks.

