Advertisement

Chiefs spoil Love’s debut as Packers fall 13 to 7

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFYR) - Jordan Love could only muster one touchdown pass on Sunday as the Packers fell to the Chiefs 13 to 7.

Love was making his debut as Aaron Rodgers missed the contest due to a positive COVID test.

Sunday’s loss also snapped a seven-game win streak for the Packers.

Green Bay (7-2) returns home on November 14th to play the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Chase Hurdle
“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Latest News

Broncos snap Cowboys six game win streak, 30-16
10PM Sportscast - 11/7/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/7/21
For Packers fans, Love filling Rodgers shoes is a mix of emotions.
Chiefs spoil Love’s debut as Packers fall 13 to 7
Minnesota Vikings logo
Tucker’s overtime kick lifts Ravens over Vikings, 34-31