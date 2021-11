ARLINGTON, T.X. (KFYR) - The Denver Broncos picked up a big upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 30 to 16.

Teddy Bridgewater would throw for a touchdown but also run one in to lead Denver offensively.

The Broncos (5-4) will next host the Eagles on November 14th.

