Advertisement

Bismarck man creates COVID-19 memorial to honor North Dakotans lost

COVID-19 Memorial in Bismarck
COVID-19 Memorial in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been 1,791 COVID-related deaths in North Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic. A Bismarck man who had previously created a COVID memorial, is still working to ensure the lives lost are remembered.

For a second year, Carl Young spent the weekend planting one flag for each North Dakotan lost. He was inspired to create the memorial after his mother passed away in October 2020 from COVID-19. He said this isn’t a political statement and wants others to never forget loved ones.

”It’s one thing to see the numbers on a computer screen. It’s another thing to see the visual representation that one flag per death represents, and that’s what we have here,” said memorial creator Carl Young.

Young said he hopes to bring the memorial to each corner of the state. Community donations covered the cost of flags.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Bainville
Three dead after shooting at Montana casino
Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman, vehicle located
Chase Hurdle
“Come home, we love you.” Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son
Fatal crash
7-year-old child one of the two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston
ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook

Latest News

Dakota Zoo penguins
Another penguin joins waddle at Dakota Zoo
North Dakota long term care facility
Long term care facilities concerned about COVID-19 cases going up before holidays
Deer hunting 'widows' event
Deer hunting ‘widows’ shopping event
Pursuit
Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit