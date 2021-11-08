Bismarck man creates COVID-19 memorial to honor North Dakotans lost

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been 1,791 COVID-related deaths in North Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic. A Bismarck man who had previously created a COVID memorial, is still working to ensure the lives lost are remembered.

For a second year, Carl Young spent the weekend planting one flag for each North Dakotan lost. He was inspired to create the memorial after his mother passed away in October 2020 from COVID-19. He said this isn’t a political statement and wants others to never forget loved ones.

”It’s one thing to see the numbers on a computer screen. It’s another thing to see the visual representation that one flag per death represents, and that’s what we have here,” said memorial creator Carl Young.

Young said he hopes to bring the memorial to each corner of the state. Community donations covered the cost of flags.

