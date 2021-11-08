An unlikely friendship: Century high school students on bus befriend daycare kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might seem like teenagers are always on their phones, never paying attention to others.

But there’s a group of Century High School students who just might be the exception.

Every day, for a few minutes, these teenagers are 100% engaged in what’s happening around them.

And, that’s created some unlikely, but very special, friendships.

One by one, kids file onto bus 54 outside Century High School. These students are anxious to get home.

At the same time, less than two miles away, another group of kids is also pretty excited.

As the cars drive by Sue Brady’s daycare, her kids are eager with anticipation. Every day at around 4:00, the daycare kids line up by the fence to wait for Bus 54.

“It’s big and yellow,” said two-year-old Sadie Seeberg, one of Brady’s daycare kids.

They know what to do, because they do it every day.

“We wave at the bus,” said three-year-old Jack Presser.

It never gets old.

“Wave to the people!” added Seeberg.

And the high school kids wave back.

Century High School sophomore Anton Demery was the first one to wave back.

“The kids were happy when I started waving at them,” said Demery.

Soon, the rest of the kids on the bus started waving too.

“This the first time in 10 years of driving bus that I’ve seen a bunch of tiny little children standing outside with the with a poster that says we love school bus drivers and school buses,” said Barry Chalifoux, who has been driving Bus 54 for two years.

Chalifoux makes sure to slow down and honk.

“I don’t think he really knows how much it means to my kids. Even those big kids, I don’t think they realize what they’re doing for my little guys,” said Brady.

But what Brady didn’t know is just how much her daycare kids mean to these high school kids and their driver.

“It brings joy to my day,” said CHS sophomore Connor Chambers.

“It’s been amazing,” added CHS junior Jordan Kendall.

“It just really warms my heart. It made me smile and it’s something that I look forward to now every day when I drive my afternoon run,” said Chalifoux.

This brief exchange has become a moment everyone looks forward to, and it might just be the best part of their day.

Brady says her kids also get excited for the garbage truck, the UPS truck and any construction equipment, but Bus 54 is still their favorite.

