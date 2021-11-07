Two killed in three vehicle crash near Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 52-year-old Williston man was driving the wrong way on Highway 2 when he hit another car head on, causing a third car to be struck by debris, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident occurred just before 8 pm Saturday near mile marker 41.

Troopers said a 44-year-old Williston woman and a child passenger in the car hit head on died at the scene. A third passenger in the same vehicle was transported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The driver who caused the crash has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. He was treated for non-serious injuries.

Highway 2 was closed for three and a half hours Saturday night. The incident remains under investigation.

