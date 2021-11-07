Advertisement

Three dead after shooting in Montana

Shooting in Bainville
Shooting in Bainville(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT
BAINVILLE, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people are dead after a shooting in Bainville, Montana Saturday evening.

Roosevelt County deputies responded just after 5:20p.m. Mountain Time to a shooting at the Stateline Casino in Bainville.

According to Sheriff Jason Frederick, when deputies arrived they discovered three bodies, including the suspected shooter.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

More information will be released once family members of the victims have been notified.

