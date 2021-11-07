South Dakota State hands NDSU their 1st loss of the season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team suffered their 1st loss on Saturday as they fell to South Dakota State 27-19 in the annual Dakota Marker Game.

The Bison would find themselves down 27-7 in the 3rd quarter.

They would try to mount a comeback but ultimately could only put up 12 points after that.

NDSU will continue their road trip as they’ll face Youngstown State on November 13th.

