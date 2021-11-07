Advertisement

South Dakota State hands NDSU their 1st loss of the season

SDSU Wins Dakota Marker
SDSU Wins Dakota Marker(Dakota News Now)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team suffered their 1st loss on Saturday as they fell to South Dakota State 27-19 in the annual Dakota Marker Game.

The Bison would find themselves down 27-7 in the 3rd quarter.

They would try to mount a comeback but ultimately could only put up 12 points after that.

NDSU will continue their road trip as they’ll face Youngstown State on November 13th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman, vehicle located
Layne Edward Johs
Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking operation
Bismarck police investigate Thursday night shooting
Tanner Renfrow
South Prairie students, faculty gather to remember life of senior Tanner Renfrow
ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook

Latest News

Dickinson State Blue Hawks logo
Dickinson State claims 7th consecutive NSAA championship
6pm Sportscast 11/06/21
6pm Sportscast 11/06/21
U-Mary Marauders logo
UMary claims Battle of the Big Lake Trophy for first time since 2014
10pm Sportscast 11/05/21
10pm Sportscast 11/05/21