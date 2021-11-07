Advertisement

Parshall man in custody for multi-county pursuit

Pursuit
Pursuit
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At 11:22 PM on Saturday night, McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted McHenry County, ND Sheriff’s Office and Ward County deputies with a pursuit that started on US 2 in McHenry County around 10:30 PM.

McLean County deputies deployed spike strips near the Junction of Ward County 24 and at the county line on US 83.

The suspect vehicle continued southbound through Max, losing power and coming to a stop on the bridge.

Pursuit
Pursuit

McLean County deputies took a Parshall man into custody and he was turned over to McHenry County deputies, as they initiated the pursuit.

Further charges will be pending against the subject in Ward and McLean counties.

