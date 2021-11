ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson State football team is once again the NSAA champions as they defeated Presentation 41 to 17 on Saturday.

The Blue Hawks would put up 34 points alone in the 1st quarter.

Drew Boedecker had four touchdowns in the victory.

Dickinson State will play at Waldorf next Saturday.

