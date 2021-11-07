Bismarck woman expands donation center for the upcoming Christmas season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen percent of children in the United States live in poverty according to the U.S. Census. That means some may not have a holiday season full of gifts like others. One Bismarck woman opened her warehouse to help families in need.

Rachael Howard created Closet 127 two years ago after her experience restarting life after a divorce. Now, she’s helping families rebuild and has opened up a special Christmas store in addition to the normal support she offers. The store doesn’t have price tags but Rachael only asks for people to give an hour of their time at the donation center so others can get help too.

“So you find yourself at ground zero and you want to build yourself up and so our whole program is to give you, not only items and furniture for your house but to give you hope,” said Howard.

Their Christmas sale continues through the holiday. People recently raised more than $20,000 to help with upkeep of the facility.

