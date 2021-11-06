Advertisement

Visit Minot offering COVID-19 testing info for Canadian travelers ahead of Monday’s border opening

U.S. border will reopen on Monday to non-essential Canadian travelers
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Much to the joy of businesses in Minot and across the region, the northern U.S. border will reopen on Monday to non-essential Canadian travelers.

But, there are certain COVID-19 testing requirements that Canadians need to know before entering the country.

Leadership with Visit Minot said they want to make things as easy as possible for Canadian travels who are visiting.

If you go on the Visit Minot website and click “Canadian Info” at the top, it leads to a splash page with information on where travelers can get required COVID-19 tests to re-enter Canada.

It also has information on suggested time windows to cross the border, along with links to Customs and Border Patrol.

“As always Visit Minot wants to cater to Canadians and make it absolutely easy as possible to make a trip to Minot, so we are giving them all their information they need in one spot, including a link to First District Health Unit, that provides information on where they can go to get test that they need to be able to cross the border back to Canada,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Visit Minot Executive Director.

Canada reopened its border to vaccinated non-essential U.S. travelers in August.

The U.S. border has been closed to non-essential Canadians for roughly 19 months.

