UMary claims Battle of the Big Lake Trophy for first time since 2014

U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary Marauders logo(U-Mary)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UMary football team finally retrieved back the Battle of the Big Lake Trophy on Saturday as they took down Minot State 49 to 31.

UMary last won the trophy back in 2014.

Logan Nelson had another stellar game as he tossed four touchdowns with 372 yards passing.

The Marauders will close out their regular season next Saturday in Bemidji.

