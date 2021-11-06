Still harvesting: 91-year-old Emmons county man helps with harvest

EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. - They say if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

So, that being said, if you find a job you still want to do at age 91, you’ve definitely chosen the right career.

In Emmons county, 91-year-old Albert Weber is still doing what he loves: helping with harvest.

This is where Albert Weber is happiest. He’s lived here, and farmed this land his entire life.

“I was born here on this farm,” he said.

He figures he’s been harvesting crops here for 85 years.

“I probably started when I was six years old,” Albert recalled.

He’s now 91 years old.

“That’s a lot of harvests!” he laughed.

And this year, he’s learning to drive a new combine.

“We sold his old combine he used to drive it and we put him on this one,” explained Albert’s son, Dan.

It didn’t take him long to get comfortable in the driver’s seat.

“It’s like driving a car,” Albert said.

Farming is in the Weber blood. Three generations of Webers now work this land.

“We are fortunate that’s for sure,” remarked Dan.

Helping with harvest was all Albert’s idea.

“At the beginning the week he called me and he asked if we were using the second combine,” recalled Albert’s grandson, Brady Weber. “I told him no we weren’t because we didn’t have anyone to drive it. He said, ‘I’ll jump in there and I’ll run I’ll see how much we can get done.’”

With Albert’s help, the Webers should finish harvest in the next couple of days.

Each round in the combine, brings memories of past harvests, of good years and bad years.

“1952 was a dry year,” Albert said. “A lot of things have changed! We had no combines when I grew up.”

This year’s corn crop isn’t great

“There’s always next year,” Albert said.

That positive attitude, it what’s kept Albert going all these years. His work ethic is inspiring, but Albert says he’s not that special.

“I’m sure there are other guys my age still working,” he said.

“It might be outlandish is somebody that he’s out here at 91 years old but to me it would be strange if he wasn’t here,” added Brady.

Albert plans to be here, helping with the harvest just as long as he can. He’s already thinking ahead to next year.

“If I’m still around, I’ll be here!” he said.

Sharing his love of farming, and the harvesting the rewards of a long life.

The Webers hope to be done with corn harvest in a few days. Now that it’s deer season, they’ll hunt in the morning, then combine in the afternoon until they fill their tags.

And yes, Albert has a deer tag to fill.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.