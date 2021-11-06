‘Spread joy, not covid as well’: Health officer on how to stay healthy this holiday season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A health expert said coronavirus cases are leveling off in the state’s southwest region, but the number of tests remains steady.

She wants to remind people to not let your guard down this holiday season.

Southwestern District Health Unit’s coronavirus team helps administer these coronavirus tests five days a week.

They’re still doing about 200 a day, but not seeing as many positive cases. The unit’s executive officer says about 16 to 25 positives a day.

“It doesn’t seem to be increasing, it seems to be leveling out a little bit and then hopefully be a slow decline,” said Sherry Adams, Southwestern District Health Unit.

Sherry Adams doesn’t want people to forget about the possibility of spread during the holidays. Adams says they’re still seeing people who are sick.

“Make sure that you’re not spreading just joy, you’re spreading joy, not COVID as well,” said Adams.

Her advice is if you are feeling sick, stay home and get a COVID test. And if you haven’t already, get a vaccine or booster if you can.

The vaccines are now available for kids ages five to eleven.

“A couple days ago actually, we did our first pediatric patient yesterday at our clinic, said Adams. I know many of the clinics across North Dakota also starting the process this week.”

The unit offers free covid testing 5 days a week in Dickinson and has other clinics around the southwest region. You can visit Southwestern District Health Unit online for more information on times and locations.

