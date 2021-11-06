Site of former Fairview Lodge in Minot headed for auction

MINOT, N.D. – A now vacant run-down motel in Minot, that became the center of some controversy in 2019 when people were living in it as if it was an apartment, will go to auction later this month.

The former Fairview Lodge, which lies just across the street from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds on Burdick Expressway, will be auctioned off Thursday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., according to Northern Auction, Inc.

The company posted on social media that the auction will take place live on the premises.

The winning bidder will enter a purchase agreement right after the auction, and be required to put down a 20% non-refundable down payment, according to the post.

The post indicates that the auction is for both the land and the existing structure.

In June of 2019, Your News Leader reported that roughly 20 residents were living in the facility, at times without running water, and paying as much as $500 in what they thought was rent.

A year later, local health officials ordered the building to be sealed up.

