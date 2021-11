MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says that Palmer Amaranth was found in Ward County.

Palmer Amaranth is on the list of noxious weeds and can be toxic to livestock. The plant has been reported in 14 North Dakota counties.

You can report possible sightings to www.nd.gov/ndda/pa, or to your county weed officer.

