ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: Be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we continue Winter Weather Awareness Week, it’s not only the outdoor hazards we need to be aware of. Carbon monoxide poisoning is especially prevalent in the winter when our houses are sealed from the outside.

“We want to make sure we have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of the house, and ideally in every bedroom so that you can be alerted if you are sleeping. That’s handy too, since carbon monoxide is an odorless gas,” said Zachary Hargrove, meteorologist and lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

According to the CDC, every year in the U.S. approximately 50,000 people visit the emergency department and at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

“If the power does go out and you’re using a generator, we never want to use that generator inside the house and we want to keep it away from any intake vents — probably at least 10 to 15 feet away, outside of the house,” said Hargrove.

Additionally, if you have no power, never use a gas range or oven for heating your home.

“And really, anytime of the year we don’t want to be starting our car in a closed garage,” added Hargrove.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include things like headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

With the time change this weekend, now is not only a good time to check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector, but also to do the same with your smoke alarms.

