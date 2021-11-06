ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Climate Prediction Center recently released their winter outlook for the months of December through February.

The outlook is heavily influenced by the continuation of La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which impacts the jet stream over the United States and provides some clues as to what we can expect this winter.

“We are favored for below average temperatures for much of western and central North Dakota, and then equal chances in eastern North Dakota. But even though the winter is favored overall for below normal temperatures, that doesn’t mean that the entire winter is going to be cold. We are certainly going to warm up at times and have some mild spells,” said Megan Jones, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

But is there a signal about when the chill will arrive?

“The fall has been mild. That will continue, and continue into the first half of winter. The first half of winter will be on the mild side, the second half will turn colder, and colder enough to counter the mild that we had the first half,” said J.P. Martin, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

As far as precipitation is concerned, the Climate Prediction Center has placed all of North Dakota in the equal chance category, meaning that there’s not a strong signal for above normal or below normal precipitation. But what about compared to last winter?

“As far as snowfall, the expectation is more than last season. And anybody should bet on that, because two years in a row with less than 20 inches would be almost unheard of in the state of North Dakota,” said Martin.

And is it possible to break down when the most snow could fall?

“Just as with the cold temperatures, the first half of the winter season should be fairly dry as far as snow, and the second half is where we think it will become more active. So again, we’re looking at the mid-January through February to be a colder period and a snowier period than what the first half of the winter is,” said Martin.

With that forecast in mind, make sure that you are prepared for the winter season ahead.

