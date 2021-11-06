Advertisement

Missing Minot woman, vehicle located

Mandy Fulsebakke
Mandy Fulsebakke(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said Friday they had located 42-year-old Mandy Fulsebakke, who had been missing since Tuesday night, but are not saying whether Fulsebakke was found alive.

The department said they received information of a vehicle tucked in a tree row in a rural part of the county. Deputies responded and confirmed it was the vehicle Fulsebakke was said to be driving, and she was found with the vehicle as well.

The department said the incident remains under investigation, and thanked the public for assisting.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

