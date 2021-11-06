Jamestown Regional Medical Center to mandate vaccines for staff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new rule requiring all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by January fourth. Jamestown Regional Medical Center is complying, and says employees must get the first dose by December fourth.

“If you don’t follow this, they’ll decertify you as a hospital. You won’t be a hospital anymore. There’s some very serious consequences to this. Over and above that, if you figured out how to be a hospital, it would mean they wouldn’t pay you for any Medicare or Medicaid patients that you would see. And that is nearly all the time for every hospital, one of your most needy groups. So there’s just no way hospitals aren’t going to comply with this,” said Mike Delfs, president and CEO of Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

JRMC will allow employees to apply for vaccine exemptions, and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. CMS has already required nursing home workers to get vaccinated. CHI-St. Alexius, Sanford Health, and Essentia Health all have vaccine mandates in place among staff.

