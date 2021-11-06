Advertisement

Jamestown Regional Medical Center to mandate vaccines for staff

Photo courtesy of Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Photo courtesy of Jamestown Regional Medical Center(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new rule requiring all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated by January fourth. Jamestown Regional Medical Center is complying, and says employees must get the first dose by December fourth.

“If you don’t follow this, they’ll decertify you as a hospital. You won’t be a hospital anymore. There’s some very serious consequences to this. Over and above that, if you figured out how to be a hospital, it would mean they wouldn’t pay you for any Medicare or Medicaid patients that you would see. And that is nearly all the time for every hospital, one of your most needy groups. So there’s just no way hospitals aren’t going to comply with this,” said Mike Delfs, president and CEO of Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

JRMC will allow employees to apply for vaccine exemptions, and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. CMS has already required nursing home workers to get vaccinated. CHI-St. Alexius, Sanford Health, and Essentia Health all have vaccine mandates in place among staff.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layne Edward Johs
Bismarck man accused of leading drug trafficking operation
FILE
Pair of crashes on Highway 2/52 in Minot, one involving Ward County deputy
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Tanner Renfrow
South Prairie students, faculty gather to remember life of senior Tanner Renfrow
Dennis Mitchell Drummond
Silver Alert canceled, 76-year-old West Fargo man found safe

Latest News

Still harvesting: 91-year-old Emmons county man helps with harvest
Deer hunting season opener
Deer hunting season opener
Winter Weather Awareness Week
Winter Weather Awareness Week
ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: 2021-22 winter outlook
91 YEAR OLD COMBINES CORN
91 YEAR OLD COMBINES CORN