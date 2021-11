BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints are heading back to the Dakota Bowl. The Saints won a hard-fought game against Dickinson in the Class-11A Semi-Finals 19-14 on Friday night in Bismarck.

St. Mary’s is the defending Class-AA state champion. The Saints will now play for a state championship in seven of the last nine years.

