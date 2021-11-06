Advertisement

“The Big One” vendor turns hockey sticks into art

By Grace Kraemer
Nov. 5, 2021
MINOT, N.D. – The Big One Art and Craft Show features items that you wouldn’t even think could be art.

Steve Kvernmo takes old broken hockey sticks and turns them into breath taking pieces of art, like clocks, Christmas decorations, and even bottle openers.

Not only does he enjoy the craftsmanship, Kvernmo said it’s for the planet.

“We started to kind of keep it green. They are all fiber glass hockey sticks so composites don’t disintegrate very well so it kind of keep things out of the landfill decorates kids rooms, man caves,” said Kvernmo.

Kvernmo added that he got into this craft a few years ago when he took some old hockey sticks to frame his son’s hockey photo and quickly developed a love for the art.

He goes through roughly 8,000 broken sticks a year.

