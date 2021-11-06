Annual deer breeding season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the time of year when whitetail and mule bucks are in rut and looking for does during their annual breeding season.

The deer rut in North Dakota starts in early September and is typically finished by mid-December. During this time, both whitetail and mule bucks become different animals.

“The primary mechanism for triggering the rut in our country is photoperiod, the length of the day, and that provides an environmental cue for deer to start the breeding season,” said NDGF big game biologist Bill Jensen.

Physical appearances of bucks change noticeably during the rut.

“Their necks swell. Their whole musculature of the body enlarges, and they’re constantly testing the air and sniffing for pheromones that the doe is giving off,” said Jensen.

And there is a good reason the deer rut occurs at this time of year.

“Fawns are dropped in the first week in June, and that time provides them the best cover and provides food for the mother that’s nursing, and the harsh weather has passed. You back date for the gestation period of the deer that puts the peak of the rut around the 15th of November,” said Jensen.

Prior to the rut, bucks lead an easy life getting ready for the breeding season.

“They’re generally in small bachelor groups. So they have to put on their food reserves before going into the rut because once the rut starts, they’re just burning energy on a daily basis,” said Jensen.

The deer gun hunting season in North Dakota occurs during the peak of the rut to help with hunter success.

“So it’s a long-standing tradition that you hunt this time of the year, the rutting activity, it’s animals preparing for winter. They’re putting on fat reserves. It’s a good time for harvesting animals for meat and pleasure,” said Jensen.

Deer tend to be more active at dawn and dusk, but during the rut, bucks are moving constantly, no matter the time of day looking for does.

The deer gun season opened yesterday and runs through Sunday, November 21st.

