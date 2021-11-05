Advertisement

Williston fire and rural fire personnel recognized by Sen. Kevin Cramer

(City of Williston)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., honored the crew members of the Williston Fire Department and Williston Rural Fire Department for their efforts in cleanup recovery following Hurricane Ida.

Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark received a letter Nov. 1 from Cramer, thanking the nine firefighters who volunteered to travel to Louisiana to help local departments after the disaster.

In the letter, Cramer said: “The dedication of these firefighters to take on additional volunteer responsibilities and travel so far away to lend a hand speaks volumes about their character and professionalism... The citizens of the Williston Area are fortunate to have such devoted city and rural firefighters protecting them.”

In total, 15 firefighters represented North Dakota and more than two weeks assisting other crews.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

