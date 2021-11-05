Stanley Junior/Senior High School move to a no cell phone policy

STANLEY, N.D. - In order to help remove distractions during learning hours, the administration at Stanley Junior/Senior High School have banned students from carrying cell phones during the school day.

According to their Facebook Page, students in 7th through 12th grade will keep their phones either in their vehicle or their locker room from 8:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. The teachers there came up with the idea, adopting a policy similar to nearby schools. Superintendent Tim Holte said the reaction has been mostly positive.

“Even over lunch breaks kids are interacting more in different ways playing card games and chess and those things versus being on their phones,” said Holte.

Holte said exceptions will be allowed for certain cases. For important phone calls or to deliver a message, parents and students will need to contact the main office at 701-628-2342.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.