Advertisement

Stanley Junior/Senior High School move to a no cell phone policy

Cell phone
Cell phone(WAFB)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, N.D. - In order to help remove distractions during learning hours, the administration at Stanley Junior/Senior High School have banned students from carrying cell phones during the school day.

According to their Facebook Page, students in 7th through 12th grade will keep their phones either in their vehicle or their locker room from 8:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. The teachers there came up with the idea, adopting a policy similar to nearby schools. Superintendent Tim Holte said the reaction has been mostly positive.

“Even over lunch breaks kids are interacting more in different ways playing card games and chess and those things versus being on their phones,” said Holte.

Holte said exceptions will be allowed for certain cases. For important phone calls or to deliver a message, parents and students will need to contact the main office at 701-628-2342.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pair of crashes on Highway 2/52 in Minot, one involving Ward County deputy
Chase Hurdle
UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student
Mandy Fulsebakke
Ward County Sheriff’s Department asking for help finding Mandy Fulsebakke
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured

Latest News

Dennis Mitchell Drummond
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old West Fargo man
Doctors say washing hands helps fight infectious disease like influenza
Influenza cases popping up in northern North Dakota
First District Health Unit
First District Health Unit to offer Pfizer 5-11 COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
State prison reports over 80 percent of inmate population is vaccinated