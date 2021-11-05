South Prairie students, faculty gather to remember life of senior Tanner Renfrow

SOUTH PRAIRIE, N.D. – Members of the South Prairie community gathered together Thursday night at the school to remember the life of a fellow classmate and friend who lost his battle with addiction.

Tanner Renfrow, a student at South Prairie, passed away last Thursday at the age of 18.

Students and faculty at the school organized a candlelight vigil in one of the school gymnasiums to honor Tanner’s memory.

Roughly 200 people came out to light a candle in his honor, and share stories of their time with Tanner.

The high school principal said it shows how tight-knit the community can be.

“Everybody that comes out to South Prairie, it’s more family-orientated. Whenever you hear anybody talk about South Prairie, the school, we’re that little country school that just kind of bonds together, no matter what’s happening,” said Darwin Routledge, South Prairie High School Principal.

Afterwards, students released lighted lanterns on the north end of the campus. Tanner would have graduated in May. His service is Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Bread of Life Lutheran Church in Minot. The service will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.