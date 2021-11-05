Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old West Fargo man

Dennis Mitchell Drummond
Dennis Mitchell Drummond(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of West Fargo Police Department. Dennis Mitchell Drummond is a 76 year old white male.

He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes, gray hair and a beard.

His last known whereabouts were on 11/04/2021 at 1:30 pm in West Fargo (Costco). He is believed to be driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave Minnesota License plate 098WDW.

Additional information: Black pants, black shoes and a blue jacket.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.

