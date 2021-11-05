Rolette County Public Health offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ROLLA, N.D. – Rolette County Public Health District will be offering a pediatric vaccine clinic next week, following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The provider announced on social media that the clinics will be Monday and Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The clinic is for everyone ages five and up, and will take place at the new building, located at 114 3rd Street NE, Rolla, ND, 58367.

The provider also announced they will be staying open until 7 p.m. on Mondays in November to offer more time for COVID-19 and flu vaccine shots.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can pre-register here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

