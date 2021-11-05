ND joins 10 states in suing Biden Vaccine Mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eleven states are suing the Biden Administration over the upcoming vaccine mandate for large companies and certain health care workers, and North Dakota is one of them.

In the announcement of the mandate Thursday, President Joe Biden said vaccine mandates are nothing new. But the states which are fighting back are saying this one goes against the 10th amendment, which is about state’s rights.

In his statement joining the opposition, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, R-N.D., said “this lawsuit is not about whether people should get vaccinated, it is about opposing yet another federal overreach, this time an attempt by the federal government to commandeer private employers to require their employees to get vaccinated.”

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., is siding with Stenehjem, calling the mandate an “…illegal, misguided and unfairly applied rule. It’s not the role of the federal government – or the states – to force a vaccine mandate on private businesses.”

These states are requesting an injunction which would halt the mandate from being implemented while it goes through the judicial system.

Many large North Dakota companies already have vaccine mandates in place for their workers, especially in health care.

There will be a package of bills proposed for next week’s special session of the state assembly which ban vaccine requirements for private and public employees. However, if the courts decide the new mandate is legal, that would overrule any state bill.

