Influenza cases popping up in northern North Dakota

By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Cases of the flu are starting to pop up in Williams and Ward Counties.

Since they started testing in August, the North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 109 cases, with a majority being identified in the last month. Ward County and Williams lead the way with 35 and 24 cases respectively. As people look to move on past the pandemic, officials said they believe they will see an average flu season on par with previous years.

“Influenza season typically starts in October although we start testing in August. So, it’s not unusual to see cases of influenza start picking up around now, that’s why we encourage everyone to get their influenza vaccine as soon as they can,” said Levi Schlosser, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator for the NDDOH.

Schlosser said social distancing, masks, and a lack of testing for the flu led to a lighter season last year, and encourages the public to keep using mitigation and get their flu shots to limit the spread.

So far, even amounts of influenza A and B have been recorded. Schlosser says that is normal.

“We’ve definitely seen it in the past. One season I can think of in particular was the 2019-20 season. We have a lot of influenza circulating in North Dakota and that season was kicked off by unusually large spike of Influenza B early in the season,” said Schlosser.

As it is early in the flu season, Schlosser said it may be a while before the department can see which strain is the most prevalent this year.

