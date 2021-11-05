Highland Acres could be listed on National Register of Historic Places

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Highland Acres neighborhood could be inducted into the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district. The neighborhood is historic in many ways.

“Trees, windy roads. It’s just beautiful. I like it,” said Robynn Berger, who lives in Highland Acres.

Resident Deb Carpenter says people who visit from out of town take notice.

“Here, all the neighbors talk over the back fences. And here, the kids walk to school without being chaperoned. She said, it’s a big family neighborhood, and I really took that to heart,” said Carpenter.

Highland Acres could be Bismarck’s next Historic District. Some residents are surprised by the potential nomination.

“I’m puzzled, frankly, because I don’t know how Highland Acres would fit into the typical historical registry,” said Carpenter.

While others think the designation will be good.

“It will help keep the neighborhood special,” said Berger.

“It’s just a great little community we have here within this district,” said Bruce Whittey, a resident of Highland Acres.

Officials with the city say there would be benefits to Highland Acres’ historic designation.

“Being placed as a National Register of Historic Places Historic District will bring prestige to this neighborhood. It’s very unique in its design in the way it was created. It’s a master plan community, totally different than anything else has seen before,” said Will Hutchings, a planner for the City of Bismarck.

Some of the residents I spoke to say they’re excited.

“It would mean something very special. And the fact that, Highland Acres itself is a unique district, I’ve lived in Highland Acres for many years. My father lived here. I think it’s just a designation to show that the district is unique within the city and quite frankly, unique within the state of North Dakota,” said Whittey.

The project is funded by the Historic Preservation Fund, National Park Service, and the Department of the Interior.

Bismarck currently has two neighborhoods on the National Register of Historic Places: The Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Area Historic District. Property owners will have an opportunity to object to the district listing before the city submits a nomination. If more than 50% of landowners object to the nomination, it would not be forwarded for nomination or could be proposed with a new district boundary.

