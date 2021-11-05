DOH offers guidance on child COVID vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Health Department is recommending children aged 5 to 11 get the COVID vaccine after federal regulators approved its use.

The department held a townhall to answer questions and give updates on availability of the pediatric option.

Medical leaders say this adds another layer of protection for 82,000 kids.

Throughout the pandemic, Americans aged 5 to 11 make up 94 COVID deaths or 1.7% of all COVID deaths.

None in North Dakota.

Medical leaders are hoping parents will give their children the pediatric version of the vaccine, which is one-third of a normal dose.

But doctors understand there are hesitant parents. And to them they say, “you’re not alone.”

“Physicians are somewhat your consultants. Feel free to ask us questions and get the information that you need to help make the decision that’s right for you and your family,” Joan Connell, MD, UND Center for Family Medicine pediatrician.

Kids had the smallest share among age groups to contract the virus, but doctors credit that with socially distanced seating or wearing masks in schools.

Cases have jumped this school compared to last.

Pfizer’s clinical trial made up of 4,600 kids showed a 90% effective rate and no signs of long-term side effects.

The original concern with COVID was protecting elderly populations from the disease, but a recent surge of cases has hospitals looking for relief wherever they can get it.

“We are feeling the crush here from all sides. And essentially, if we had everyone vaccinated, we would not have this problem because a very small amount of hospitalizations are the ones who are fully vaccinated,” said Avish Nagpal, MD, Sanford Health infectious disease specialist.

The vaccine was just recently authorized, but it’s already available within state lines.

North Dakota has already received 18,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine and is sending them to 214 locations across the state.

The vaccine has seen cases of myocarditis being developed in almost 70 out of every one million doses given to teenagers.

This heart inflammation wasn’t identified in the clinical trials, but health leaders say it is very likely the odds of it occurring in 5 to 11 year olds are lower compared to teens and adults.

Vaccine locations can be found with most large health networks and at vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.