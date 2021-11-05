Dickinson Midgets Football Playoffs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson earned its place in the Class-11″A” semi-finals with a 9-to-7 road win in last week against South. The Midgets defense is what made the difference in Fargo. D.H.S. plays St. Mary’s on Friday night and the Midgets know they’ll need another standout defensive effort like the one they had against the Bruins.

“They are an off tackle run team, so our linebackers were going to be a big key for us and guys like Kaden Selle, Jackson Melvin, Kaeden Krieg, Tanner Easterday they played really well for us and then another thing we were looking at for Fargo to do was take some deep shots and I thought our secondary played really well,” said John Tuchscherer, Dickinson Head Coach.

Offensively, the Midgets will need a much better effort than when they played St. Mary’s on October 14th. The Saints won 34-0. Dickinson moved Troy Berg to quarterback this year and it will have to start with him.

“He’s been playing varsity football since he’s been a freshman and when we asked him to move to quarterback there was no question, he wanted to do it. Whatever we thought was going to make us the best team that we could be. He has a good arm and he’s picked up on a lot of little things like reading coverages and things like that. We always knew he was good with the ball in his hands out of the backfield and right now he’s probably the healthiest he’s been in probably the last three weeks so, but I think the biggest thing he brings is he brings that leadership to our football team,” said Tuchscherer.

It’s a 7:00 central time kickoff at Smrekar Field in Bismarck on Friday night.

