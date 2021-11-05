Advertisement

Corn harvest nears completion, wide range of yields

Corn Harvest
Corn Harvest(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. - North Dakota’s corn harvest is nearly complete; the USDA reports this week that 69% of the crop has been cut.

In Emmons County, Dan Weber says they have about 300 of their 1,000 acres of corn left to harvest.

Weber says the drought took a toll on their corn; he says some parts of the cornfields are great, but most are disappointing.

“Yields are so poor,” he said. “We have to get the crop off so we’re taking them off and we’ll get what we can get and move on. We’ve got yields from zero to 120 bushels.”

Weber expects to finish corn harvest in the next couple of days.

