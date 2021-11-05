CHI St. Alexius Williston administers first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children

WILLISTON, N.D. - As the CDC announced approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children, health facilities across the state are beginning to administer the first doses today.

Throughout the pandemic, the North Dakota Department of Health reported more than 8,800 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 5-11 with 22 hospitalized. Starting Friday, those children will now have a way to build up an immune defense through the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

It’s a huge milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

On Friday, CHI nurse practitioner Anna Wolf’s two kids: 9-year-old Scarlett and 8-year-old Vivienne took the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

When asked how she felt and if it hurt, Scarlett said “Awesome and not at all.”

For their mother, a sigh of relief.

“I’m thrilled. It really eases my mind now if they were to come into contact with the virus,” said Wolf.

Officials at CHI Williston say they have 240 pediatric vaccines available for children ages 5-11.

Dr. Wayne Anderson, the chief medical officer, says getting the passive immunity from it is a less-risky option than being exposed to the virus.

“Anything you can do to keep your child from getting sick or decrease how sick they are going to get is going to make a big difference for your family as well as for your healthcare facilities in your area, no matter where it is,” said Anderson.

As a message to other parents, Wolf says the best way to get information about the safety of the vaccine is to reach out to your medical provider. She says she believes in the vaccine’s benefits.

“We wouldn’t recommend things that we don’t trust, so this is something we wholeheartedly believe in and I don’t know any provider at this facility that isn’t so excited for this,” said Wolf.

With school, sports and other events, Wolf is excited to have this option available to provide her children a line of defense, saying it’s better to get the vaccine than seeing what happens if they were to be exposed.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is one-third the dose of the regular vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine was nearly 91% percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in kids ages 5-11.

Contact your local medical provider for more information on the vaccine and to see if they are available.

