Bismarck woman’s bug business is booming

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few months ago, we told you about Laura Riepl, a Bismarck woman who started a business called Smug Bug during the pandemic selling isopods, an order of crustaceans that are biologically similar to crabs.

Since the beginning of August, Laura has more than doubled the size of her business and signed a deal with PetSmart.

“Before I was able to expand, it was just me doing it by myself. But now I get to work with four other fantastic people. And we just play with bugs all day,” said Riepl.

Her business supplies more than 700 PetSmart stores across the northwestern United States. Smug Bug breeds one hundred and twenty species of isopod, but only supplies one to PetSmart. They also supply a small bugs called springtails that eat mold.

