BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in the 600 block of North 21st Street.

Bismarck police say at about 8 p.m. Thursday, the occupant of a car could be seen on home security camera footage shooting at a pickup truck.

Police found shell casings from a pistol at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.