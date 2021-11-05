Advertisement

‘The Big One’ vendor turns hockey sticks into art

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Hot off the tracks from Fargo, the Big One Art and Craft Fair is returning to the Magic City for their 46th Annual Christmas Show, after last year’s was canceled.

Halloween is behind us and people are now ready to bring in the upcoming holiday season like Thanksgiving and Christmas and the Big One Art and Craft Show is doing just that.

From snowmen, to t-shirts, and even dog collars, this craft show will have something for everyone.

It’s featuring all unique and all local products.

“We have a requirement that everybody has to have an element of handmade within our shows. It is supporting local vendors, local businesses and we get a lot of people who travel from outside just to come here because they know its a great environment,” said Stacy Frank, craft show owner.

Admission is $5 per person.

The fair is Nov. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and then they will re-open their doors Nov. 6 at 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

