‘Zumba ladies’ throw surprise baby shower for server

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What makes you smile?

For many of us, it might be a good meal or maybe a baby.

For one group of women, it’s both.

Which leads us to today’s good news, which we think, might be the reason you smile today.

This is the story of how one group of friends surprised a soon-to-be mom.

Kim Moos works 32-36 hours every week as a server at Stonehome Brewing Company.It’s a job she loves because of the people.

“I like all the coworkers the customers have a really great boss,” said Moos.

People like this group of women.

“Ilove these ladies,” said Deb Jones.

They are the “Zumba Ladies.”

“We met because we love zumba and after a while we decided we liked each other so much we will go out to lunch once a month and enjoy each other’s company outside a zumba class,” explained Jones.

In September, they had lunch at Stonehome and met Moos.

“When Kim came to our table someone said, ‘Oh, you’re pregnant. When are you due?’ And we asked her she knew what she was going to have and she said twin girls,” said Evy Monzlowsky.

That conversation gave Jones an idea.

“Her work ethic is fantastic,” said Jones. “She’s going to work until her doctor tells her she can’t work anymore. And I thought let’s do something cool just to show that we appreciate that hard work work ethic that she has.”

The Zumba Ladies went into full grandma-mode. They purchased outfits for the babies in all sizes.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I served them once and they want to give me gifts.’ It was just an amazing feeling. I felt blessed,” said Moos.

A feeling the Zumba Ladies say they felt too.

“It was really a pleasant get together to see that we could give something to someone we didn’t know and it would really bless her life and her babies,” said Monzlowsky.

“The world needs more kindness and what could be better than strangers showing somebody kindness?” added Jones.

Strangers who now feel a special connection to their server and to her babies.

“We feel like surrogate grandmas!” laughed Jones.

Surrogate grandmas who are just getting started on their new mission of spreading kindness.

Moos said her babies are due in December.She plans to keep working as long as she can.

