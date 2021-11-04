Advertisement

Williams County Commission votes to support Cerilon’s gas-to-liquids plant

Cerilon logo
Cerilon logo(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Williams County Commission approved a letter of intent to loan $6 million as a show of support for a new gas-to-liquids plant near Trenton.

Cerilon GTL announced the $2.8 billion project in October, which will be the first of its kind in North America and will have the lowest carbon footprint of any other GTL plant in the world. The CEOs of the Cerilon group and Cerilon GTL North Dakota spoke with commissioners during the meeting, pitching the idea and thanking them for their support.

“This is something that we are serious about. It’s a start of a whole new journey and it’s going to be more than what you’ve ever seen in your life,” said Nico Duursema, CEO of the Cerilon Group.

The group anticipates bringing about 1,000 construction and 80 permanent jobs to the area. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

