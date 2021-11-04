White House expands vaccine mandates to private sector

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration is putting their foot down against unvaccinated health care workers. Starting on Jan. 4, all health care facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid must be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated workers had the option to be tested weekly instead, but not anymore.

Many North Dakota hospitals and clinics already have this requirement, but long-term care doesn’t.

In recent months, admissions to some facilities have already been stalled because they don’t have the staff to support more patients.

And this mandate could send more workers out the door.

The White House says it’s time for all of health care to comply with COVID regulations, and is expanding vaccine mandates to more than 17 million health care workers.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “For our country, the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated, or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country. The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act.”

But others say it’s only going to make a bad situation even worse. Especially in long term care where there already shortages of workers.

“If we have staff members quit, there goes care for our residents. And these are some of our most vulnerable people,” long term care resident Chris Larson said.

The new vaccine rules go beyond health care.

The Department of Labor will require all companies with at least 100 employees to be fully vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing.

That weekly testing option isn’t available to health care workers anymore.

Companies which fall under the new rules must give their employees paid time off for their appointments, and have all unvaccinated workers mask up.

There is a 60-day comment period until the rules are implemented.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.