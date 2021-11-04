State prison reports over 80 percent of inmate population is vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crowded living spaces makes preventing the spread of disease difficult, which is why jails and prisons across the country have reported recent coronavirus outbreaks. Now, the facilities in Bismarck break down how the push to get inmates vaccinated has gone.

Everyone’s making the choice to get the shot or not -- that includes incarcerated individuals. Since March, vaccines have been available to both those in jail and in prison, yet the reasons inmates might choose to get vaccinated may vary.

When someone’s in trouble with the law, their first stop is usually jail. Then they choose: quarantine or vaccination. About 20 percent of inmates at the jail are fully vaccinated. Each month, 10 to 20 new inmates choose to get the shot.

“When we first started giving vaccinations at our facility, I really thought there would be a strong hesitancy among all inmates to take it. And slowly that’s been changing,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben.

Those at the jail are trying to keep COVID out. While they haven’t had any outbreaks, they’re concerned about overloading their internal medical staff. Vaccines are not required, and inmates weigh their options.

“I don’t know if it is they’re making that decision, or if it’s the opportunity not to quarantine that helps. For lack of a better term, we’re a feeder to the prison system, and so they know that when they go to the prison there’s going to be more opportunity there if they’re vaccinated,” added Sheriff Leben.

Doors at the jail remain open, while the doors at the North Dakota State Penitentiary remain closed amid a recent COVID outbreak. Nearly 87% of the inmates at the state penitentiary and nearly 55% of staff are vaccinated.

“Other states have looked toward us to see what we have done that has encouraged everybody to get their vaccination. I think the number one thing we have done is that we have educated,” said Kayli Richards, director of communications for North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A $20 prison commissary credit is another incentive. This program does not use taxpayer money.

“Our biggest benefit for this whole thing is having that many residents and team members protected,” added Richards.

Both the jail and prison offer vaccination clinics multiple times per month. Beginning November 8th, the prison will begin to provide booster shots to staff and inmates who wish to receive them.

Because of the tight living spaces, correctional centers across the country offer other incentives, including food rewards like Big Macs, to encourage inmates to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.