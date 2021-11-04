Sports Spotlight: Jace Friesz

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In between the towns of Elgin and Flasher sits Carson, a small town of about 250 people. It’s where the 9B football co-op Grant County-Flasher puts in its work at practice. Leading the charge for the Storm the past few years has been Jace Friesz, and his history in athletics goes back a long way.

Jace Friesz, Grant County-Flasher senior, said: “Just from young on up, ever since we’ve been able to shoot a basketball in the driveway. And to have my brother there it makes it that much more competitive, and made us want to win, and have fun with it at the same time.”

His brother is Javin, a sophomore who’s been on the receiving end of a lot of passes, so he’s helped Jace earn all-state honors on both the football field, and basketball court.

Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher head football coach, said: “He’s our driving force. He’s our go-to guy. He’s led us to the playoffs the last three years. We’re just fortunate to have him. He’s such a great, positive leader for us.”

It seems like Jace’s success can be found in every aspect of his life.

Brian Nieuwsma, Grant County-Flasher head basketball coach and football assistant, said: “All-state in both football and basketball. It just speaks to his work ethic and his drive to be successful, and that kind of sets him apart, but also how he brings everyone else up to his level. We see that on the court, on the football field, in the classroom, he’s just a tremendous leader.”

As Jace heads into his final winter of basketball with the Bulldogs, he’s not taking any day and any opportunity for granted. Even if it’s onto the next step.

Friesz said: “You just know you have to hold yourself to high standards. Everyday you got to give it 100%, and just make the most of your opportunities, because it doesn’t last long before you move on to college and your next steps in life. I do plan on playing college football. I’m not sure where, but I do plan on playing college football.”

Jace led the storm into the third round of the 9B postseason, where they ran into the top ranked team in the state. They had their fall come to an end, so the focus now moves to the basketball season.

