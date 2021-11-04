Rolette County announces passing of Commissioner Archie Metcalfe

ROLLA, N.D. – Archie Metcalfe, a member of the Rolette County Board of Commissioners, passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 60.

Metcalfe was elected to the Commission last year, and also worked as a road maintenance operator in the county.

Metcalfe also ran his own excavating business and was involved in various clubs in the community.

His service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Dunseith. Rolette County offices will be closed Friday for friends and colleagues to attend.

Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau.

The county is seeking individuals who would be interested in finishing Metcalfe’s term as a Commissioner, which runs through December 2022.

Those who are interested must be qualified electors for Rolette County, meaning they are a U.S. citizen, a North Dakota resident, must have been a resident of the county for at least 30 days, and must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest to the county, including background information of themselves.

Letters can be sent to:

Rolette County Auditor at Rolette County Courthouse

102 2nd Street NE

PO Box 939

Rolla, ND 58367

Those with questions can contact the auditor at: (701) 477-5665. The deadline is Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

