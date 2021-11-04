Advertisement

Rolette County announces passing of Commissioner Archie Metcalfe

Archie Metcalfe
Archie Metcalfe(Image courtesy: Jordan Oien)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. – Archie Metcalfe, a member of the Rolette County Board of Commissioners, passed away unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 60.

Metcalfe was elected to the Commission last year, and also worked as a road maintenance operator in the county.

Metcalfe also ran his own excavating business and was involved in various clubs in the community.

His service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Dunseith. Rolette County offices will be closed Friday for friends and colleagues to attend.

Visitation is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau.

The county is seeking individuals who would be interested in finishing Metcalfe’s term as a Commissioner, which runs through December 2022.

Those who are interested must be qualified electors for Rolette County, meaning they are a U.S. citizen, a North Dakota resident, must have been a resident of the county for at least 30 days, and must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest to the county, including background information of themselves.

Letters can be sent to:

Rolette County Auditor at Rolette County Courthouse

102 2nd Street NE

PO Box 939

Rolla, ND 58367

Those with questions can contact the auditor at: (701) 477-5665. The deadline is Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured
Chase Hurdle
UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student
Attorney Jeff Nehring, left, and Joshua Kringen, right
Former Williston Business Owner accepts plea agreement, avoids jail time for paying minor for sex
Urban coyote
Urban coyotes make appearance in Bismarck, game wardens say the canines can coexist with humans

Latest News

sports 11/3/21
6PM Sportscast 11/3/21
weather 11/3/21
Evening Weather 11/3/21
Dakota Zoo takes steps to vaccinate snow leopards against coronavirus
two sport standout
Sports Spotlight: Jace Friesz
spotlight caleb
Athlete Spotlight: Caleb Rist