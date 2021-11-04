Restaurant owners hit by increasing costs and shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has put restaurants through the ringer.

First it was closures. Then, the worker shortage. Now, shipping delays, shortages and price increases.

Mandan’s Station West owner Dan Verhaeghe says it’s been harder to find products.

And when he does find them, they cost more than ever before.

However, he says he and his wife, Becky, have chosen not to pass down that cost to their customers.

“The business isn’t making as much money, obviously. We depend on our customers. So, if we keep raising our prices for being kind of a burger joint, we’ll price ourselves out. And that, I think, is the hard part. We just don’t make quite as much money. And then, it’s a little harder to keep the doors open,” Dan said.

Verhaeghe says it’s a trickle effect. He now has to spend time finding the ingredients himself, instead of ordering them like he used to.

Meanwhile, he has to find replacements to manage the restaurant while he’s gone.

Luckily, he says alcohol and beer prices have remained relatively stable.

