Pair of crashes on Highway 2/52 in Minot, one involving Ward County deputy

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Two crashes took place on opposite ends of Highway 2/52 Wednesday evening, one of which involved a Ward County deputy who was responding to the other crash, according to the sheriff.

A semi truck and a sedan were involved in a crash on the highway shortly after 7 p.m., roughly three miles west of the Flying J Truck Stop, according to Sheriff Bob Roed.

Roed said that a deputy on the east end of town was involved in a separate crash with a van moments later, near the intersection of 2/52 and 13th Street SE, while trying to respond to the original crash.

The deputy’s patrol car was flipped on its side on the northwest end of the intersection, and the front end was smashed in. Roed told Your News Leader the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The sheriff said there were no fatalities in either incident. The injury status of the others involved in the crashes is unclear, as well as the cause of each incident.

Roed said more information on the crashes would likely be coming Thursday.

