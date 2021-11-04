Old-time photography shop opens in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is around the corner and if you’re struggling with gift ideas, you might want to stop into Mandan’s Memory Makers Old Time Photos & Gifts.

Michelle Tait and Michael Janko opened the business in October.

At first, Janko was a critic of the concept.

But, Tait convinced him to give it a try while on vacation.

After the session, they were hooked and wanted to bring the magic of old-time photography to Mandan.

“I love old-time photography. Any time I travel, I go do it. It’s capturing a memory. So, once we got in there and did it, we had so much fun. He loved it too and said, ‘why don’t we have one of these?’ I’m like, ‘well that’s a good question.’ And, here we are today,” said Tait.

Memory Makers is located at 122 West Main Street in Mandan.

Package prices range and include photography in period costumes and drink chips to local restaurants.

Call 701-471-8986 for appointments or more information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.