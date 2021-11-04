ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: Now is the time to prepare for winter travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As a part of North Dakota’s Winter Weather Awareness Week, Department of Transportation leaders gathered Wednesday to talk about staying safe on the roads.

As NDDOT prepares for the winter ahead, now is the time for you to get ready for the winter as well, and know the road conditions before you head out.

Safety is NDDOT’s number one priority throughout the winter.

Across the state, 350 snow plows and 36 tow plows owned by NDDOT are ready to spring into action when winter weather strikes.

“As always, we like to remind motorists to share the road with snow plows. They’re working hard to make the road safer for everybody,” said Brandon Beise, NDDOT maintenance operations section supervisor.

Also, remember to slow down to a speed that matches the conditions, especially because of how quickly road conditions can change.

“We need to prepare for the unexpected. Whether that’s packing an emergency survival kit in your vehicle, maybe a snow shovel, some warm clothes. Making sure that your vehicle is fully gassed, and not running on ‘E’ all the time,” said Tom Iverson, ND Highway Patrol major of operations.

When conditions are especially bad, roads and highways can become closed.

“Traveling on a closed road does carry a $250 fine,” said Iverson.

All North Dakotans need to ensure they’re not complacent about how severe the winter can be.

“What we had last year was in no way a typical North Dakota winter. And that it would be repeated this coming winter — the chance of that is miniscule,” said J.P. Martin, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Therefore, preparedness ahead of the winter is key.

“There’s going to be bad weather, it’s going to happen, there’s not much we can do about it. But the one thing we can do about it is be ready for it when it hits,” said Martin.

In order to stay safe on the roads this winter season, download the ND Roads app as well as your First Warn Weather app, and we’ll be keeping you informed and prepared throughout the winter.

